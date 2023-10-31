Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 767.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $224.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

