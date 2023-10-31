Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chemours by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Up 4.8 %

CC stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on CC

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.