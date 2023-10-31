Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Community Health Systems worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

