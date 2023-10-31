Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of HealthStream worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of HSTM opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

