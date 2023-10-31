Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 125,948 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,948 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,735 shares of company stock valued at $443,428. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

