Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,699 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KT by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of KT by 162.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KT by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in KT by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Equities research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KT shares. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

