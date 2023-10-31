Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,150 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 13.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 360,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 34.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

