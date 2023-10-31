Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 55,733 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 55,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Teekay worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teekay by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Teekay by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $277.32 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

