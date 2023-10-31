Vishay Precision Group (VPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

