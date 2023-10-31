Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 823 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $411.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

