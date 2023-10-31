Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $102.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wix.com

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.