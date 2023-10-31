Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 29,393 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,393 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 101.2% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 251,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 126,458 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.29 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

