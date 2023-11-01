4,411 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Biglari Sardar grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 61,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $12,638,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

