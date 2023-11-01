89,389 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.75. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.