ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of ADMA Biologics worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 32,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $604,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $760.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.82.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 443,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,513.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Young Kwon bought 25,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,863.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 443,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,513.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

