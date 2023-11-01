Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,415,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.8 %

ALGM stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

