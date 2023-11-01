Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 318.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $985.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,257.48. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

