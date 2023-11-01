Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 173.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,282 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

WTW stock opened at $235.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

