Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 469,079 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 469,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Toast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,979.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,979.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,367 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TOST opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

