Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

