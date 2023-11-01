Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

