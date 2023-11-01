Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,868,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,327,611,000 after buying an additional 2,226,514 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 113,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

