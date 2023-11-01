Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $285.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.21. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

