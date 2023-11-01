Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

