Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.31.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

