Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

