Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.