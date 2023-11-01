Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
APVO stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
