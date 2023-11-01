Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVOGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

APVO stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

