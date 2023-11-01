Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

APVO stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

See Also

