Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $190,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 220.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 75.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 38.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

