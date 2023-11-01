Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arcimoto Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ FUV opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 175.15% and a negative net margin of 699.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

Institutional Trading of Arcimoto

About Arcimoto

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40,127 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.

See Also

