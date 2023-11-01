Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 20.2% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 18,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 5.3% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lyft by 19.1% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 125,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Lyft Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.77. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

