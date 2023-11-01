Arizona State Retirement System Buys 208 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,649 shares of company stock worth $504,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.