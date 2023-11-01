Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.4 %

HGV opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

