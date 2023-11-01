Arizona State Retirement System Has $966,000 Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,026,000 after acquiring an additional 390,794 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %

ROIV opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,281,608 shares of company stock worth $221,997,068 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.