Arizona State Retirement System Has $989,000 Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.64.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Insider Activity

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

