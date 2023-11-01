Arizona State Retirement System Has $996,000 Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

