Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

