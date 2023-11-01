Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,173 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

