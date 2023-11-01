Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 263,893 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 574.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,593 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,576,936.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AEL opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

