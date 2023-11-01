Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,524 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 138.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SLM opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.