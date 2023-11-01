Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,304 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,550,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

