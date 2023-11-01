Arizona State Retirement System Sells 248 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $75,389.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,279.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,956. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

