Arizona State Retirement System Sells 295 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $1,577,246.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,665.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $151.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

