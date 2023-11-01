Arizona State Retirement System Sells 466 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 206,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $16,490,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HI opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

