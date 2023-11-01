Arizona State Retirement System Sells 598 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

