Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TNET opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $739,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

