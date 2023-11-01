Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $317.95

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.95 ($3.87) and traded as low as GBX 289 ($3.52). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.65), with a volume of 539,029 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.30) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.11) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Atalaya Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

Atalaya Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 317.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 326.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £422.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2,142.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Atalaya Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Atalaya Mining

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Neil Gregson acquired 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £13,410.32 ($16,318.23). 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

