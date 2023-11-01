Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $102,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,484,000 after buying an additional 266,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.4 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.64 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

