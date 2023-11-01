Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Bally’s Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BALY opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $415.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $606.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bally’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bally’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bally’s by 47.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

