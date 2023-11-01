Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.20

Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.20 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.47), with a volume of 908041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.20 ($1.50).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £673.47 million and a P/E ratio of 755.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.38.

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellevue Healthcare Trust

In related news, insider Tony Young acquired 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,492.23 ($5,466.33). In related news, insider Tony Young acquired 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,492.23 ($5,466.33). Also, insider Paul Southgate sold 6,223 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £9,147.81 ($11,131.43). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.